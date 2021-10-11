BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,540 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in eXp World were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 312,125 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $601,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,221,980 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $41.44 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

