Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.00

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 1560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

