Boston Partners Boosts Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Boston Partners increased its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $146,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.