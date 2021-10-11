Boston Partners Invests $525,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $2,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $110,578,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $11,928,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

