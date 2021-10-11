Boston Partners Makes New $760,000 Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $183.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $585.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.84. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

