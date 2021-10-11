Boston Partners Sells 183 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.