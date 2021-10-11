Boston Partners Sells 18,910 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

