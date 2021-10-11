Boston Partners Sells 41,440 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,440 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Quantum worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,612 shares of company stock worth $1,720,090 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.