Boston Partners Sells 62,870 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 108.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 183,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 95,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.