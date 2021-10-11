Botty Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,423 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,097. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

