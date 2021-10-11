Botty Investors LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Botty Investors LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after buying an additional 1,065,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,694,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,047,000 after buying an additional 262,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,799. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

