BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $37.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,714,013. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BP by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in BP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

