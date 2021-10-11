Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock opened at $223.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

