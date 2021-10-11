Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 334,196 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 334,196 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $38,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 224,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 192,106 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 224,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 489,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

