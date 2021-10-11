Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $33,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.