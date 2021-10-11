Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 577 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

AMP stock opened at $279.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.06 and its 200 day moving average is $255.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

