Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 3,036.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,467 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Celsius worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $94.10 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

