Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 96,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 195,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19,582.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

