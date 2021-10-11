Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 77,565 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,846,000 after buying an additional 133,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF opened at $43.03 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.