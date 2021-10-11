Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 30,725 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $301.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

