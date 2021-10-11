Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $87.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

