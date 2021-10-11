Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Freshpet worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $133.83 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

