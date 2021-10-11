BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Amundi purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $8,735,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 367,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

