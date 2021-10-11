Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Britvic has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

