Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce sales of $1.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 459,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,848. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after buying an additional 1,226,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after buying an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 449,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.