Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.28. 1,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,839. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

