Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

