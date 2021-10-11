Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $23.21. 13,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

