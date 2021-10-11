Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

