Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $30.63

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.93 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

