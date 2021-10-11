Brokerages Set Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Target Price at C$13.67

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.90.

ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cormark raised their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

ARR traded down C$0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.75 million and a PE ratio of -619.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.35. The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

