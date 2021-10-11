Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $42.33

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.06.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
NYSE AVTR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $40.91. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
