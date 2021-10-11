Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $42.33

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $40.91. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.