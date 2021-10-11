Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $73.67

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,605. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

