Brokerages Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Target Price at €18.10

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ETR:DIC traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting €15.01 ($17.66). 25,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.30 and its 200-day moving average is €14.97. DIC Asset has a one year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

