Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $154.29

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $37,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.91. 2,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,625. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.