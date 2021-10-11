Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Target Price at $24.08

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,987. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 354.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.