Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $127.83

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $118.98. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,655. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

