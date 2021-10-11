Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $16.23

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.00 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

