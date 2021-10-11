Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $226.88

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

