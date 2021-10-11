Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $82.33

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

