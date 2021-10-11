Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$155.00

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$133.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.03. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.1899994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

