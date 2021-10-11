Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after buying an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,753,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,847. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.