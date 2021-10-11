Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of RA opened at $21.79 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

