Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $958.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

