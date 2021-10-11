Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $288.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.