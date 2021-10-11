California Public Employees Retirement System Has $638.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,948 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of Medtronic worth $638,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

