California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 650 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $734,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $262.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.08. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.