California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Chevron worth $456,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

