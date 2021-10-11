California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of California Water Service Group worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

