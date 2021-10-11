Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.